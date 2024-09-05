18th annual Stand Up for Heroes returns to New York City on Veterans Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jim Gaffigan, Norah Jones, Questlove and Jon Stewart will take the stage to honor our nation's veterans at the annual Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser this November in New York City.

The fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families, will also feature comedian Mark Normand and musician Patti Scialfa, who is married to Springsteen.

The show will take place on Veterans Day, November 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Since its inception, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $84 million to help veterans and military families.

The event will also highlight inspiring moments and the remarkable stories of resilience and service of the men and women who have served in our nation's military.

Stand Up for Heroes raises awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, whose mission is to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members, and their families have stable and successful futures.

"For 17 years, at each Stand Up for Heroes, I've been impressed to see so many come together to honor the bravery and resilience of our veterans," said Bob Woodruff, ABC Correspondent and Co-Founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007 and is produced by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff was nearly killed during a 2006 attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops for ABC News.

"Together, we'll laugh, inspire, and invest in the futures of those who've sacrificed so much for our freedom," said Caroline Hirsch, Founder and Owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Board Member of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Tickets for Stand Up for Heroes are on sale through bobwoodrufffoundation.org and the Lincoln Center box office.

