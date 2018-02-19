FLU

School officials: Third child in New Jersey dies after coming down with the flu

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross reports on the death of a young girl in Elizabeth, N.J.

Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
The state health department in New Jersey will determine whether a young girl in Elizabeth died of the flu.

Daniela Genaro attended Nicholas LaCorte - Peterstown School No. 3.

She died after coming down with the flu, possibly making it the third pediatric flu-related death in the state.

A GoFundMe page in one day has raised the money that her family asked for, for their child's funeral.

A wave of agony has consumed the Genaro family following the tragic loss of their precious little girl Daniela.

"She loved to play, do her homework. She was a playful little girl who was calm," said the girl's uncle Carlos Romero through a translator.

Elizabeth Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said in a note to parents on Sunday, "It is with great sadness that I must report to you that the Elizabeth School District has lost one of its own."

Hugelmeyer says that while it has been confirmed that the student had been diagnosed with influenza, it "presently remains unclear whether or not the virus was the primary contributing factor to the child's passing."

Just last week, 6-year-old Nevaeh Hernandez lost her life after getting the flu, and getting the flu shot.

"We don't know yet; the parents don't know if it was because of the flu. They're investigating, they are at the hospital right now," said Carlos Romero.

School resumes in Elizabeth on Tuesday. Eyewitness News is told there will be counselors on hand.

Meanwhile, parents are concerned about the cleanliness of the classrooms. The superintendent claims they have been disinfecting the schools, especially touch points like door knobs and desk tops.

A 6-year-old girl also died this weekend in Norwalk, Connecticut, of flu-related symptoms. She attended Columbus Magnet School.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 84 children in the United States have died of the virus this flu season.

"The entire family is united, very sad and mourning," said Romero.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu deathhealthElizabethUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
School officials: Third child in NJ dies after coming down with the flu
6-year-old CT girl dies of flu-related complications
FLU
Name of first grader who died of flu complications released
School officials: Third child in NJ dies after coming down with the flu
6-year-old CT girl dies of flu-related complications
Funeral for young girl who died after coming down with flu
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
You can now 'shock' your body into shape in NYC
Name of first grader who died of flu complications released
UES salon offers free haircuts as part of 'Wigs for Kids'
School officials: Third child in NJ dies after coming down with the flu
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash at LaGuardia Airport
High school baseball player from LI dies in upstate crash
Family searching for missing 29-year-old Uber, Lyft driver
Name of first grader who died of flu complications released
Rabbi, 2 others accused of trafficking, prostituting teen
Widow fights to end car lease after tragic hit and run
Classmates want military burial for Florida school shooting hero
Local girl hailed as hero after alerting authorities to school threat
Show More
Ex-con arrested after man slashed in face in Times Square
Quick thinking reunites woman with rings lost at Manhattan restaurant
Family that took in Florida shooting suspect speaks out
LIRR has worst on-time month in more than 20 years
Wrong-way driver charged with DWI after LI crash
More News
Top Video
Should you be brushing with charcoal toothpaste?
Simply New York: Where ships go to die
Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash at LaGuardia Airport
Ex-con arrested after man slashed in face in Times Square
More Video