FLU

School officials: Third child in New Jersey dies after coming down with the flu

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more from Elizabeth after a third child in NJ died after coming down with the flu

By
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
A child in New Jersey has died after coming down with the flu, possibly making it the third pediatric flu-related death in the state.

Elizabeth Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said in a note to parents on Sunday saying, "It is with great sadness that I must report to you that the Elizabeth School District has lost one of its own."

Hugelmeyer says that while it has been confirmed that the student had been diagnosed with influenza, it "presently remains unclear whether or not the virus was the primary contributing factor to the child's passing."

The death is currently under investigation by the New Jersey Department of Health. The child's name and age have not yet been released.

Just last week, 6-year-old Nevaeh Hernandez lost her life after getting the flu, and getting the flu shot.

School resumes in Elizabeth on Tuesday. Eyewitness News is told there will be counselors on hand.

Meanwhile, parents are concerned about the cleanliness of the classrooms. The superintendent claims they have been disinfecting the schools, especially touch points like door knobs and desk tops.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu deathhealthElizabethUnion County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
Earn $3,500 to stay at this hotel with a catch: be exposed to the flu
Veterinarians warn dog flu spreading in New York City
Health officials: Flu no longer prevalent in New York
Yankees place CC Sabathia (hip), Brandon Drury (migranes) on DL
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News