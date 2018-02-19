ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --A child in New Jersey has died after coming down with the flu, possibly making it the third pediatric flu-related death in the state.
Elizabeth Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said in a note to parents on Sunday saying, "It is with great sadness that I must report to you that the Elizabeth School District has lost one of its own."
Hugelmeyer says that while it has been confirmed that the student had been diagnosed with influenza, it "presently remains unclear whether or not the virus was the primary contributing factor to the child's passing."
The death is currently under investigation by the New Jersey Department of Health. The child's name and age have not yet been released.
Just last week, 6-year-old Nevaeh Hernandez lost her life after getting the flu, and getting the flu shot.
School resumes in Elizabeth on Tuesday. Eyewitness News is told there will be counselors on hand.
Meanwhile, parents are concerned about the cleanliness of the classrooms. The superintendent claims they have been disinfecting the schools, especially touch points like door knobs and desk tops.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts