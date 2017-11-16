Fire broke out in a high-rise office building in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and a large fire department response.The fire happened at about 3 p.m. in the 23rd floor of a 55-story office building at Hudson Yards. The address is 501 West 30th Street.Here's video from Eyewitness News viewer Ramon Ray showing firefighters inside the building:There are no reports of injuries.Firefighters are working to get the fire under control.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY and Eyewitness News for updates.----------