BUILDING FIRE

High-rise office building evacuated in Manhattan after fire breaks out on 23rd floor

(Photo/@dargov_ via Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Fire broke out in a high-rise office building in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and a large fire department response.

The fire happened at about 3 p.m. in the 23rd floor of a 55-story office building at Hudson Yards. The address is 501 West 30th Street.

Here's video from Eyewitness News viewer Ramon Ray showing firefighters inside the building:


There are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters are working to get the fire under control.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY and Eyewitness News for updates.
