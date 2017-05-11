Governors Christie and Cuomo call for privatizing Penn Station

Almost a quarter of a million workers ride the Long Island Rail Road every day.Another 75,000 take NJ Transit trains. When Penn Station shuts down, disaster follows, as we've seen.Thursday night, there are calls from two governors to privatize Penn Station.With massive commuter delays becoming a daily nightmare at Penn station, commuters are not the only ones who have run out of patience.New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a joint letter declaring they have lost all faith in Amtrak. "A professional, qualified, private station operator must be brought in to take over the repairs and manage this entire process going," the letter read.Riders Eyewitness News spoke with are not quite sure what the answer is, but they know they cannot indoor 3-hour plus commutes anymore."I'm not sure I can trust it. If private will be better or not," a rider said."I don't know but they have to fix it," another said.Amtrak runs and operates Penn Station, which is home to NJe Transit, LIRR, and Amtrak trains.New Jersey and New York pay Amtrak $150 million a year.Riders complain the high ticket prices should not come with regular developments, delays, and computers cramped and bathrooms.They worry any attempt at upgrading the infrastructure will come with more disruptions. Up to 25% of trains are expected to be out of service this summer when they begin work on this critical hub.If Amtrak agrees to contract out the running of Penn Station, the governors of New York and New Jersey also want the right to approve any future, private contractor.