NEWS

Governors Christie and Cuomo call for privatizing Penn Station

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Almost a quarter of a million workers ride the Long Island Rail Road every day.

Another 75,000 take NJ Transit trains. When Penn Station shuts down, disaster follows, as we've seen.

Thursday night, there are calls from two governors to privatize Penn Station.

With massive commuter delays becoming a daily nightmare at Penn station, commuters are not the only ones who have run out of patience.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a joint letter declaring they have lost all faith in Amtrak. "A professional, qualified, private station operator must be brought in to take over the repairs and manage this entire process going," the letter read.

Riders Eyewitness News spoke with are not quite sure what the answer is, but they know they cannot indoor 3-hour plus commutes anymore.

"I'm not sure I can trust it. If private will be better or not," a rider said.

"I don't know but they have to fix it," another said.

Amtrak runs and operates Penn Station, which is home to NJe Transit, LIRR, and Amtrak trains.

New Jersey and New York pay Amtrak $150 million a year.

Riders complain the high ticket prices should not come with regular developments, delays, and computers cramped and bathrooms.

They worry any attempt at upgrading the infrastructure will come with more disruptions. Up to 25% of trains are expected to be out of service this summer when they begin work on this critical hub.

If Amtrak agrees to contract out the running of Penn Station, the governors of New York and New Jersey also want the right to approve any future, private contractor.
Related Topics:
newsandrew cuomochris christieamtrakpenn stationNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
US signs declaration on climate change despite Trump's past statements
LI man arrested for allegedly stealing over $200k from college students
Some Republicans express concern over Comey firing
More News
Top Stories
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
Level 3 sex offender arrested in attack on German tourist in Harlem
State senator calls for oversight following investigation into bogus 'no parking' signs
Thousands of bees found in Floral Park home
Police release surveillance of vehicle that struck teen in South Jamaica
Suspect surrenders after nearly 36-hour standoff in Trenton
Terrorist-turned-informant who plotted to bomb LIRR gets time served
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Some parents say new sand in NYC sandboxes injuring children
ICE agents aid in arrests of 1,300+ accused gang members
New "Gray Death" drug can kill with one dose
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
VIDEO: Father, daughter killed when van plunges into ocean
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos