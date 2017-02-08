HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER

Mom of suspect charged in Karina Vetrano's murder: 'He's not a criminal'

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The mother the man accused of killing Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano said Wednesday her son is not a criminal.

Vita Lewis spoke with reporters in Brooklyn, reading a prepared statement.

"I raised my son to be a God-fearing man and to respect life," Lewis said of 20-year-old Chanel Lewis. "My son is friendly, God-fearing and would not hurt anybody."

Police said Chanel Lewis, in a fit of rage, "lost it" and strangled Vetrano in Spring Creek Park on August 2, 2016. Lewis allegedly gave a detailed account of the attack to arresting officers but denied any sexual assault.

RELATED: What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer

His mom, though, insisted he did not commit any crime - and said he needs assistance.

"My son has a mental health problem and needs help," Vita Lewis said. "He's not a criminal and needs mental resources."

Watch Vita Lewis' full statement here:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the unedited statement given by the family of the suspect charged in Karina Vetrano's murder.


Chanel Lewis was charged with second degree murder in the case.

Click here for more coverage of Karina Vetrano's murder.
Related Topics:
newshoward beach jogger murdermurderarresthomicide investigationEast New YorkNew York CityHoward Beach
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
NYPD: Karina Vetrano's fight led to suspected killer
DNA lab talks about technology that solved Vetrano murder
More howard beach jogger murder
NEWS
5 Injured in High-Wire Accident at Florida Circus
Plane Flies Too Close to Air Force One Near Palm Beach
What's Next for the Dakota Access Pipeline?
4-alarm fire breaks out in Upper East Side building
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Record high ahead of winter storm
New York area braces for blast of winter snow
Some evening trains canceled after earlier LIRR derailment
Female teacher arrested for alleged sex with female student
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
249 arrested during 10-day Super Bowl prostitution sting
4-alarm fire breaks out in Upper East Side building
Officials: Murder suspect commits suicide during standoff
Show More
Philadelphia youth hockey player dies after collapsing
Police: Passerby honked horn to scare away attempted kidnapping suspect
Men wanted for 19 robberies in Queens
Several injured when car flips on LIE in Brentwood
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos