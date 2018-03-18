PETS & ANIMALS

'Dog-in' protest at LaGuardia following death of dog on United flight

Local leaders are demanding a pet passenger bill of rights.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Local leaders are leading a 'dog-in' Sunday at LaGuardia Airport to demand justice following the death of a 10-year-old French bulldog on a United Airlines flight last week.

New York State Senator Marison Alcantara (D-Manhattan) will be joined by the dog's family, along with animal activists and their pets in a protest against the airline.

They will also unveil a new pet passenger bill of rights called 'Kokito's Law', in honor of the dog.

United has been under fire lately for its handling of pets. Last Monday, Kokito died when a flight attendant forced its owner to put it in the overhead bin.

One day later, a dog was mistakenly flown to Japan instead of Kansas City.

And in a third incident, a flight from Newark was scheduled to arrive in St. Louis on Thursday, but it instead landed in Ohio, because a dog was mistakenly put on board.

----------
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
