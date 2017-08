A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Queens late Thursday night.The 59-year-old bicyclist was struck at around 11 p.m. at the intersection of 36th Avenue and 12th Street in Astoria.After the crash, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz pulled over and ran away from the scene on foot.His passenger stayed in the vehicle and is being interviewed by police.The bicyclist was taken to Astoria General Hospital in critical condition.