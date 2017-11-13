Amtrak will take three tracks at Penn Station out of service for five months for repairs early next year, a follow up to the summer's continuous construction project, the MTA announced at its LIRR subcommittee meeting Monday.Tracks 15, 18, and 19 -- all used by the LIRR -- will be taken out of service in January and will "probably" remain out of service until May.Amtrak plans a "total reconstruction" of the three tracks, and will work on the tracks one at a time.The service changes will impact Amtrak, NJ Transit and Long Island Rail Road service in some way.A majority of the work, slated to begin January 4, 2018, will occur on weekends, but some single track closures have to be made during the week.Just like the continuous repairs during the summer, the rush hour will be most affected. And just like during the summer, the MTA expects to divert some regularly scheduled trains to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens. More on that in the coming months.Here's a list of changes for Amtrak service from January 4 to May 28:- Amtrak is cancelling Northeast Regional Trains 110 from Washington, D.C. (WAS) to New York Penn Station (NYP) and 127 from NYP to WAS- Northbound Keystone Train 640 will terminate at Newark Penn Station- Southbound Keystone Train 643 will originate at Newark Penn Station- Southbound Train 173 will stop at Newark Airport- Southbound Trains 129, 193 and 653 will all have earlier departure times.- Train 170 will also depart WAS early, stop at North Philadelphia and Cornwells Heights and resume its schedule from Trenton- Long Island Rail Road and NJ TRANSIT are also expected to announce service schedule adjustmentsNJ Transit has not yet released its service schedule changes, but a spokesperson said the adjustments will "minimize the impact to all of our customers to the greatest extent as possible."An MTA spokesman said the changes will be nowhere near the summer disruptions for the LIRR -- and "we're currently negotiating with Amtrak to ensure the minimal impact to our customers as possible - but we expect no more than a few trains will be involved."Work in the area of Track 15 involves the demolition and replacement of a section of concrete (similar to the work done on Track 10 over the summer) and Track 18's work involves concrete demolition and replacement, steel replacement and rail renewal.The winter projects are part of the Infrastructure Renewal program.