Video shows explosion inside New Windsor cosmetics plant

Liz Cho reports on new video showing an explosion inside a cosmetics plant in New Windsor, New York.

NEW WINDSOR, New York (WABC) --
New video shows the deadly explosion that happened inside a cosmetics plants in New York's Hudson Valley last week.

The Orange County Fire Investigation Unit has determined that static electricity caused a flammable liquid to ignite inside Verla International in New Windsor on November 20. The cause has been ruled an accident. The chemical involved was hexamethyldisiloxane.

The explosion took place during the manufacturing process when a worker was wiping excess product in the batch room. This is what is seen in the video:
Watch raw video showing the moments an explosion happened inside a cosmetics plant in New Windsor, New York.



The worker in the video only suffered minor injuries and was able to escape. Another worker, a 57-year-old man, died inside the factory.

The explosion sparked a massive fire and second explosion that spewed thick, black smoke into the air and prompted emergency officials to order a shelter-in-place. More than 100 people were treated at nearby hospitals for injuries after the fire.
