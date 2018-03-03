NOR'EASTER

Nor'easter pulverizes Tri-state, claiming lives, damaging property

People across the Tri-state area are spending their Saturday recovering from the nor'easter that slammed the East Coast Friday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
People across the Tri-state area are spending their Saturday recovering from the nor'easter that slammed the East Coast Friday.

The massive nor'easter brought high winds, significant snow, heavy rain and coastal flooding to the Atlantic Coast, from New England to Virginia. The storm claimed the lives of at least five people, including an 11-year-old boy from Putnam County.
PHOTOS: Damage, chaos caused by savage nor'easter


Nationwide, the storm left 1.6 million customers without power, and in the Tri-state, tens of thousands still remain without power.

In New York City, Queens was probably hit the hardest, especially the borough's northeastern neighborhoods.

Trees and utility lines were brought down, closing streets and knocking out service to many customers.

A young woman on York College's campus in Jamaica was hospitalized by a falling tree, and another woman was trapped inside her vehicle after a tree fell onto it in Jamaica Estates, Queens.

Long Island residents on the coast should expect to see moderate flooding. The area, however, is most affected by nasty storm damage.

For example, the wind took down two power poles in Massapequa along Sunrise Highway.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

