Powerful winds continue to cause trouble throughout the New York area Monday morning, with downed trees and power lines leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.As of 5 a.m., there were nearly 30,000 power outages on Long Island, over 22,000 in New Jersey, and about 173,000 in Connecticut.The winds are also causing problems for mass transit.LIRR train service was suspended in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma due to downed power lines down on the tracks near Pinelawn.LIRR train service was also suspended between Speonk and Montauk in both directions due to power lines and trees downed by high winds.