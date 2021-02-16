$5,000 wedding dress stolen from Manhattan lobby

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the thief who stole a wedding dress from the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building.

The crime happened Feb. 3 just before 3 p.m. at a building on Washington Place between 6th Avenue and Washington Square West.

Authorities say the suspect got into the building through an unlocked door, and once inside, took a box containing a $5,000 wedding dress from the lobby.

The victim said she is already married and was having her dress shipped to a different location at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

