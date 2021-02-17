$50K reward offered in information in 2006 cold case murder in Connecticut

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut hope a $50,000 reward will help them find a killer in a cold case.

In June of 2006, 33-year-old Fulton Raines was found with a gunshot wound while sitting inside a car in Norwalk.

Raines' car was parked at the William Moore Elks Lodge on Lexington Avenue where a party had just taken place.

Officials say several people attended the party which hosted a Pay-Per-View boxing match on the first floor with a DJ on the second floor.

Police say several fights happened inside and outside the lodge that night and Raines' body was found after one of those fights.

ALSO READ | Rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
EMBED More News Videos

The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.



The $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Kalmanides of the Cold Case Unit at (203) 854-3028 or (203) 854-3011.

Information can be provided anonymously on the Norwalk Police Department's Tipline at (203) 854-3111 or sent to the website.

ALSO READ | Watch: Nurse who battled cancer through school surprises dad with news she's cancer-free
EMBED More News Videos

"The happiness in my heart is indescribable," her father said.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwalkconnecticutmurderpolicecold casemurder reward
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way!
Cop injured in police-involved shooting in NYC
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
90-year-old walks 6 miles through snow for COVID-19 vaccine
$10K reward offered for person of interest in Yale murder case
Heating company replaces elderly man's boiler for free in NYC
Family says online post used against them in remote learning battle
Show More
Ghislaine Maxwell's health has deteriorated in jail, lawyer says
Exclusive: Woman describes violent attack on NYC subway train
AccuWeather: Bright but brisk ahead of more snow
Ash Wednesday takes new form amid COVID pandemic
Synchronized snow plows clear interstate during winter storm
More TOP STORIES News