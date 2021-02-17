$50K reward offered in information in 2006 cold case murder in Connecticut

In June of 2006, 33-year-old Fulton Raines was found with a gunshot wound while sitting inside a car in Norwalk.
Raines' car was parked at the William Moore Elks Lodge on Lexington Avenue where a party had just taken place.
Officials say several people attended the party which hosted a Pay-Per-View boxing match on the first floor with a DJ on the second floor.
Police say several fights happened inside and outside the lodge that night and Raines' body was found after one of those fights.
The $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Kalmanides of the Cold Case Unit at (203) 854-3028 or (203) 854-3011.
Information can be provided anonymously on the Norwalk Police Department's Tipline at (203) 854-3111 or sent to the website.
