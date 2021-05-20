1 child shot, 2 others injured in Queens triple shooting: Police

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Queens that injured a child and two others, according to officials.
Police say the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at 119-37 178th Street in the St. Albans section.
They say three people were shot, including an 8-year-old boy who was shot in the shoulder.
Officials say the other two victims were 39-year-old and 57-year-old males.
All three victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Police say a blue Maxima was seen fleeing the scene but it's not clear if it was a drive by or something else.
So far there are no suspects or motive.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
