1 child shot, 2 others injured in Queens triple shooting: Police

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Queens that injured a child and two others, according to officials.Police say the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at 119-37 178th Street in the St. Albans section.They say three people were shot, including an 8-year-old boy who was shot in the shoulder.Officials say the other two victims were 39-year-old and 57-year-old males.All three victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.Police say a blue Maxima was seen fleeing the scene but it's not clear if it was a drive by or something else.So far there are no suspects or motive.The investigation is ongoing.----------