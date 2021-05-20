1 child shot, 2 others injured in Queens triple shooting: Police

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Queens that injured a child and two others, according to officials.

Police say the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at 119-37 178th Street in the St. Albans section.

They say three people were shot, including an 8-year-old boy who was shot in the shoulder.

Officials say the other two victims were 39-year-old and 57-year-old males.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say a blue Maxima was seen fleeing the scene but it's not clear if it was a drive by or something else.

So far there are no suspects or motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
st. albansqueensnew york cityshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber throws no-hitter vs. Rangers
Child falls 25 feet through subway grate at park in Brooklyn
Here are the COVID restrictions ending today
Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx
Daniel Boulud optimistic for NYC as he opens newest restaurant
Plaza Hotel offers tour ahead of Thursday reopening
The Countdown: Effects of the pandemic on mental health
Show More
2 women injured when truck crashes into bus stop
Pair of parent-child duos share graduations at NJ college
Teacher says she hugged school shooter after disarming her
Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies at 79
NJ to offer COVID vaccine incentives as part of 'Operation Jersey Summer'
More TOP STORIES News