1 dead, 1 critical after garbage truck backs into motorcycle in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens -- A private sanitation truck backed into motorcycle, killing one man and critically injuring another in Queens.

The vehicle, operated by Boro Wide Recycling, collided with the motorcycle on Liberty Avenue near 157th Street just after 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

A 23-year-old was critically injured.

The truck appears to have been backing into Liberty Avenue when it collided with the motorcycle.

No charges were immediately filed.

