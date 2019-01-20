One person was killed and another injured when a car went out of control early Sunday and ended up going over a wall in Manhattan.It happened at about 4 a.m. on 155th Street next to Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights.A car was apparently going the wrong way when it crashed into a concrete wall, then flipped and landed in a graveyard about 30 feet below.The vehicle was in flames by the time fire crews arrived.The driver was killed and a 37-year-old passenger was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the crash but are saying that speed was likely a factor.----------