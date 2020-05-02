1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsized off Long Island coast

POINT LOOKOUT, Long Island -- One man has died, and another person remains missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Long Island on Saturday.

The good Samaritan vessel BRETT ALLIE 5 called the Coast Guard just after 10 a.m. after they had come upon the overturned boat.

The BRETT ALLIE 5 rescued two people that were wearing life jackets and clinging to the vessel's hull.

Two boats from the Coast Guard's Jones Beach Station responded.
