1 dead, 2 jump out window after fire tears through home in New Jersey

LODI, New Jersey -- One person is dead and two people jumped out a second-floor window to escape a two-alarm fire that tore through a home in New Jersey Monday morning.
The blaze broke out just after 6 a.m. inside the home on Westminster Place in Lodi, and huge flames could be seen shooting through the roof.
It appears that three people were trapped upstairs, with two of them jumping out a window.
The third is confirmed to have died at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is breaking news -- Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.
