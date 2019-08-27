1 dead after Bronx construction site collapse

NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person has died and four were injured after a collapse at a construction site in the Bronx.Officials said the second floor collapsed onto the first floor of a construction site at East 208th Street near Steuben Avenue in Norwood before noon Tuesday.At least two workers, including the one who died, needed to be rescued after the rubble.Several others were able to get out safely.Over 100 firefighters responded to the scene.The Department of Buildings is heading to the construction site to investigate.----------