1 woman killed, 3 other people hurt in Mattituck boat crash

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
MATTITUCK, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly boat crash in Mattituck, Suffolk County.

The boat slammed into a barrier wall killing at least one person and injuring three others.

Two of the injured were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.



It was supposed to be a fun holiday weekend outing but it ended tragically when the boat hit a sea wall, injuring everyone on board and killing 27-year-old Kelley Blanchard of Riverhead.

She was ejected from the front window of the boat.

The video shows police and EMTs responding to a secluded area off of Great Peconic Bay near Mattituck at 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

The 39-foot Cobalt was leaving the bay and entering a creek when it hit that wall or bulkhead at a high rate of speed.

The boat was driven by 48-year-old Frank DiStefano of Northport.

Blanchard, her 29-year-old relative and DiStefano, and another man were all rushed to the hospital where Blanchard was pronounced dead, the others remain in serious condition Monday.

Police are investigating the possibility alcohol was involved.

