1 killed in fire at senior center in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person was killed during a fire at a senior living center in Newark on Saturday.

The fire broke out at a complex called St. Mary's Villa in the 500 block of Sanford Avenue early in the afternoon.

Officials with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said it is early in their investigation and the cause of the fire was not yet known.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Few other details were released.

