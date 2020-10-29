At least 1 killed, others injured in shooting in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and others were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Newark.

"It appears this is not a random act. We continue to struggle like many other major cities with multiple victims being shot in gatherings," Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.


The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as we get more information into the newsroom.

