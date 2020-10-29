NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and others were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Newark.
"It appears this is not a random act. We continue to struggle like many other major cities with multiple victims being shot in gatherings," Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as we get more information into the newsroom.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
At least 1 killed, others injured in shooting in Newark
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News