1 person rescued, 6 injured in Brooklyn building fire

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A tense fire rescue took place at a building in Brooklyn on Monday.

Citizen App video shows flames shooting from a residential building on Third Avenue in the Bay Ridge section around 9 p.m.

At one point a resident was carried down a ladder from the burning building by a firefighter.

Six people were injured during the fire. Fortunately, none of the injuries were considered serious.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

