1 seriously injured in partial roof collapse in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --One person was seriously injured in a partial roof collapse in Brooklyn Wednesday.
It happened at a building on Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
A person briefly trapped underneath the rubble was rescued and taken to Kings County Hospital in serious condition.
There is no word yet on what caused the collapse.
The Department of Buildings says it happened on the third story of a building that was a church, but is currently undergoing renovation to convert to a 22-apartment residential building.
