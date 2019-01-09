1 seriously injured in partial roof collapse in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at a building on Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
One person was seriously injured in a partial roof collapse in Brooklyn Wednesday.

It happened at a building on Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

A person briefly trapped underneath the rubble was rescued and taken to Kings County Hospital in serious condition.

There is no word yet on what caused the collapse.

The Department of Buildings says it happened on the third story of a building that was a church, but is currently undergoing renovation to convert to a 22-apartment residential building.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
roof collapseBedford StuyvesantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump walks out of meeting with Democrats, tweets a 'total waste of time'
NYPD investigating video of officers hitting suspects with batons
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Mayor de Blasio announces plan for 2 weeks PTO for workers in NYC
#SurvivingSJU: St. John's addresses tweets about campus sex assaults
2 men charged in fatal overdose of 38-year-old woman on LI
Owners of Chrysler Building to sell iconic NYC skyscraper
Show More
GoFundMe Case: Johnny Bobbitt arrested in Philadelphia
Family of woman in vegetative state outraged after baby born
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Warning issued over gas pump card skimmers in Putnam County
VIDEO: Bully charged for punching 11-year-old girl
More News