Two women were stabbed in Queens Tuesday afternoon, one fatally, in what appears to be a domestic dispute.It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on 69th Avenue in Fresh Meadows.Arriving officers found two adult females with stab wounds.They were rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens.One of the women was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other is stable and expected to survive.Authorities say an adult male is in custody.The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known.----------