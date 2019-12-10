1-year-old boy fatally struck in driveway of Connecticut home

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A toddler was fatally struck by a car in the driveway of a home in Connecticut Tuesday morning.It happened around 8:45 a.m. on North Wilton Road in New Canaan.New Canaan police, New Canaan fire, and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services first responders arrived at the home shortly after the 911 call.The nearly 2-year-old boy was rushed to Norwalk Hospital, but he did not survive.The identity of the child has not been released, and authorities said they would not be released the identity of the driver nor indicating if he or she was a family member.The investigation is active and ongoing.----------