1-year-old boy fatally struck in driveway of Connecticut home

By Eyewitness News
NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A toddler was fatally struck by a car in the driveway of a home in Connecticut Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on North Wilton Road in New Canaan.

New Canaan police, New Canaan fire, and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services first responders arrived at the home shortly after the 911 call.

The nearly 2-year-old boy was rushed to Norwalk Hospital, but he did not survive.

The identity of the child has not been released, and authorities said they would not be released the identity of the driver nor indicating if he or she was a family member.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new canaanchildren hit by carchild killedtoddler
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on police in Jersey City
Double stabbing leaves teen dead, 11-year-old injured in NJ
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
Man chases teen into traffic in Queens, where she's hit by car
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
AccuWeather: Mild, damp Tuesday, and then snow
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
Show More
Anti-Semitic rant caught on camera on LI; man arrested
Hospital experiencing water supply issues in Queens
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Vehicle slams into pizza shop in Brooklyn
Multiple mini buses catch fire in East Orange
More TOP STORIES News