10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama

MOBILE, Alabama -- At least 10 teenagers were shot after a high school football game in Alabama Friday night.

"When I heard the gunshots it was just like I was in a movie or something. It was just unbelievable," witness Levi Wright Jr. said.

Police have arrested 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell in connection to the shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

He is charged with nine counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department.

Lawrence Battiste, chief of the Mobile police department, said the 10 people injured ranged in ages from 15 to 18. He said at least one of the victims had a seizure during the incident.

"This is unacceptable for people not to be able to come out and enjoy an event," Battiste said.

Police say five people are reportedly in critical but not life-threatening condition.

"Why are young people bringing this type of violence to public events? They're bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods, and they're putting other people in harm's way," Battiste said.

The shooting sent hundreds of people in the stadium scrambling for cover.

So far, authorities are investigating whether there was a fight at the stadium before the shots were fired.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamashootingteen shotteenagersu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Man shot, pistol-whipped repeatedly in brutal Bronx robbery
Police: Man breaks into Bronx home, touches sleeping woman
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
Emergency responders from NY, NJ head south ahead of Dorian
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Show More
Man charged for fatal crash during NJ police chase
AccuWeather: Warm temperatures and sunshine
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Employee seen waving 2 large kitchen knives outside Bronx restaurant
NJIT officers suspended after arrest video shared on social media
More TOP STORIES News