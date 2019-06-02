10-year-old boy on bicycle struck by ambulance in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 10-year-old boy is hospitalized after being struck by an ambulance in East Harlem Saturday.
Police say the child was on an electric bicycle when the FDNY ambulance with its lights and sirens on hit him.
It happened at the corner of 99th Street and First Avenue.
The child was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
The ambulance had been responding to a report of a choking victim.
