10-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 10-year-old boy was fatally struck by a school bus in the East New York section of Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The victim was struck at Wortman Avenue and Crescent Street at 6:30 a.m.

The boy, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Brookdale University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured and stayed at the scene. There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver was attempting to make a right turn at the time of the accident and told police he had the right of way.

