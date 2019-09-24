snapchat

11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- An 11-year-old boy is back with his family after police said he drove 200 miles to meet an unknown male he met on Snapchat.

Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the boy drove alone from Simpsonville all the way to Charleston.

Authorities said he pulled up next to a police officer around 12:30 Monday morning.

Officer Christopher Braun realized the child was the only person in the car. The boy told the officer he had driven three hours and was lost.


The child told Braun he had taken his brother's car and was using the GPS on his father's tablet to find an address in Charleston an unknown male had given him through Snapchat. The address was lost when his GPS signal went out.

The boy gave Braun his father's name and telephone number. Police were able to reunite the child with his family.

Investigators are now analyzing the tablet the child was using to recover information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinachildrendrivingsnapchat
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNAPCHAT
Video shows students giving Nazi salute, singing Nazi song
Snapchat introduces 'Spectacle 3'
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
New York City cancels school on December 23
Plácido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera performances after harassment reports
Measles outbreak: If my kids are vaccinated do I need to worry?
Pilot rescued from plane stuck in tree after missing runway
NYC Gridlock Challenge: Better to walk or drive?
What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)?
Show More
CT responds to mosquito-borne disease outbreak after 1 dies
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths
Search for couple after 3 women mugged in Midtown
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
Anti-LGBT attack prompts outrage in Queens
More TOP STORIES News