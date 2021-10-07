Cats continue to be rescued from hoarder home on Long Island

In total, 62 cats have been taken out of the home on Washington Boulevard. The operation began on Monday and could continue for at least a few more days.
"I didn't know there were that many," neighbor Renee Wallon said of the cats.
On Monday, the Nassau County District Attorney, the Nassau SPCA and the Town of Hempstead executed a warrant at the home allowing them to remove the cats. The levels of ammonia in the home were so toxic that the Nassau County Fire Marshall had to be called in to ventilate the home.
Neighbors tell Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne they had been complaining to local officials for years about the cats and the smell coming from the house.
"I called the town," said neighbor Jeff Zuzzolo. "I called Nassau, I called animal control, I called eldercare. Nobody, nobody did anything."
Zuzzolo said the cats have taken over the neighborhood and are living in other people's yards now.
Some of the cats that have been taken from the home are suffering from serious medical issues, like respiratory and eye infections. They will be put up for adoption once they are medically cleared. They are being housed at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter. The Nassau SPCA is raising money to offset the cost of their medical care.
The house has been condemned and the homeowner is in the care of relatives.
The Town of Hempstead said animal control officers will continue to trap at the house until they believe they have gotten all of the cats.
ALSO READ | Brian Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of road trip with Gabby Petito
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip