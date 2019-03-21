12-year-old student in Jersey City arrested after school finds gun in bag

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gun was found in a New Jersey student's book bag during a random search, school officials say.
The gun was found on Wednesday at the Fred W. Martin School in Jersey City.
The 12-year-old boy was arrested and was charged with unlawful possession of weapons and possession of firearms by a minor.
School officials say the student was suspended.
The School District has not yet released a statement.
