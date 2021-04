EMBED >More News Videos Police are searching for the suspects who stole a three-foot-tall Stormtrooper statue from outside a business on Long Island.

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to find the person who shot a 12-year-old in Brooklyn.The child was shot store at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Madison Street in Bed-Stuy just before 10 p.m. Saturday.The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Police say there was an altercation between two groups when the shooting took place.----------