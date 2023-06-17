A man was found stabbed on a subway train at the 14th Street station in Manhattan. Marcus Solis has the story.

Man found stabbed on subway train in Manhattan, dies at hospital

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating how a man ended up stabbed on a subway train in Manhattan early Saturday morning.

That victim later declared died at a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, at around 4 a.m. a passenger traveling on a southbound 4 train in Manhattan noticed another passenger slumped over and alerted the conductor to check on him.

It was discovered that the 32-year-old victim was stabbed to the torso.

He was taken to Bellevue, where he was pronounced deceased.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remains unclear, as there were no reports of a dispute or signs of violence taking place on the train.

Police are investigating where the passenger may have gotten on, and whether or not he was stabbed on the train itself.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

