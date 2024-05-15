Man stabbed at Lower East Side subway station

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed at a Lower East Side subway station early Wednesday.
The victim was stabbed in the neck and lower back at the Delancey St-Essex St Station sometime after 5:30 a.m.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
Police say the attacker, a man wearing a white hoodie, fled the station.
It's not yet known what led up to the stabbing.
The crime is under investigation.
