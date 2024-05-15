Traffic delays as protesters march across George Washington Bridge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are major delays on the George Washington Bridge on Wednesday morning as police are monitoring what is expected to be a heavy protest day.

It appears a group is protesting along the lower level moving eastbound toward Manhattan.

Port Authority has one lane closed in both directions, leading to delays up to an hour inbound.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

