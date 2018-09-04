Cross country runner hit by car near Long Island high school, driver arrested

NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island high school student is in serious condition after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, and the driver is facing charges.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Laurel Hill Road, near Northport High School.

The Northport School District is not releasing the identity of the victim, only saying that he was 14 years old and heading to the start of cross country practice.

Emergency response teams were on the scene immediately, and the student was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was subsequently arrested.

Janet Aliperti, 57, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation while registration is suspended and uninsured vehicle.

School for students doesn't begin until Thursday.

Superintendent Robert Banzer said the district will continue to support the student and family in any way possible.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

