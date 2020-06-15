14-year-old sentenced to 18 months with ACS in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 14-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to robbery in the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors was sentenced 18 months in the custody of Administration for Children's Services.
He will serve a minimum of six months in a limited secure facility, after which ACS has the discretion to release the juvenile and monitor his progress in the community. His placement may be extended until his 18th birthday.
The boy was charged as a juvenile, as he was 13 at the time of the murder in Morningside Park last December.
The other two boys involved, both 14 at the time (and now 15) were charged as adults.
Rashaun Weaver is accused of fatally stabbing Majors as Luchiano Lewis held her in a headlock.
Their trials on murder and robbery charges are pending.
The 14-year-old being sentenced Monday made the following statement to the judge via a remote appearance as he pleaded guilty on June 3rd :
"I went into Morningside Park in Manhattan with Rashaun and Lucci. We went to the park planning to rob someone. In the park, one of my friends dropped a knife. I picked up the knife and handed it to Rashaun. After that, we saw Tessa Majors walking on the stairs inside the park. Rashaun went up to her and said something to her and Tessa yelled for help. Rashaun used the knife that I had handed to him to stab Tessa and I saw feathers coming out of her coat. Then I saw Rashaun take a plastic bag out of her pocket. Tessa went up the stairs towards Morningside Drive and Rashaun, Lucci and I followed her up to the platform. After that, Rashaun, Lucci and I ran out of the park together."
The city's Law Department has asked the family court judge for a minimum six months sentence, with a maximum of 18 months, in a limited security facility.
He will get credit for the time served since his December arrest.
