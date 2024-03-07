2 men face federal charges in deadly capsizing of sightseeing boat in Hudson River

Police say the men were operating a boat at a high rate of speed when it capsized, throwing 13 people overboard.

Police say the men were operating a boat at a high rate of speed when it capsized, throwing 13 people overboard.

Police say the men were operating a boat at a high rate of speed when it capsized, throwing 13 people overboard.

Police say the men were operating a boat at a high rate of speed when it capsized, throwing 13 people overboard.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two men are facing federal charges in the fatal capsizing of a sightseeing boat in the Hudson River nearly two years ago.

Richard Cruz and Jamie Pinilla Gomez will be arraigned on Thursday.

Police say the men were operating a boat at a high rate of speed when it capsized, throwing 13 people overboard in July of 2022.

Officials say a 7-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman died after getting trapped underneath the boat.

The victims who died were identified as 7-year-old Julian Vasquez, from Florida, and 47-year-old Lindelia Vasquez, from Colombia, who were part of a group of family members who got onto the jet boat named Stimulus Money in Elizabeth, New Jersey, for a trip on the Hudson River.

The 27-foot Yamaha vessel overturned near the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum for unknown reasons, although investigators suspect it got caught in the wake of a passing boat.

Prosecutors say the men were negligent and lacked the credentials and certifications to operate the boat.

ALSO READ | Man accused of squatting in Queens home faces judge, promises 'revelation' in case

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.