16 people sickened with carbon monoxide poisoning on boat ride

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- Sixteen people, including four children, were sickened with carbon monoxide poisoning while on a boat ride.The group was on a private boat that was traveling from the Bronx to Long Island when the people starting falling ill.The boat pulled into Danford's Marina in Port Jefferson, where they were met by first responders.Fire officials detected carbon monoxide in the boat's cabin.The 16 victims were transported to area hospitals.There is no word on their conditions.