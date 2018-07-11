16-year-old fatally shot in head in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn.

The incident happened near Lewis Avenue and Macon Street just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say the 16-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any details on what led to the shooting, but said a person of interest was in custody and charges are pending.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen shotteencrimeteen killedBedford StuyvesantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News