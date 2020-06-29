17-year-old basketball star latest victim in spike of New York City shootings

Police say Brandon Hendricks was gunned down on Davidson Avenue in Morris Heights just before midnight, shot in the neck and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.
The victim graduated from James Monroe High School last week and was described by head basketball coach Nigel Thompson as "our leader on and off the floor for the past 2 seasons."
"I'm pretty certain that the bullets that took Brandon's life were not meant for him," he wrote in a social media post. "He wasn't that kind of a kid."
Here is the full text of the coach's post:
"I have so many fond memories of the short time that I spent with Brandon while he was with us on this Earth. He was a charismatic, humble young man. He listened and respected everyone. He was an awesome team mate. Thoughtful, kind and caring. Full of life and positivity. I've never met anyone who had anything bad to say about him. He was a remarkable basketball player. Incredible handle and quickness. He was our leader on and off the floor for the past 2 seasons. Just graduated from HS two days ago. His whole life ahead of him...why did he have to be taken from us so soon? I have so many special memories of Brandon that I'll treasure for ever. Many of them on the court during our countless hours of practice. Many of them in the games. Win or lose we could always count on him to fight and give his best. Some of my fondest memories of Brandon was not on the court but in my Geometry class. Brandon was so inquisitive and intelligent. His questions, thoughtfulness and summaries always moved the class forward. He would bounce around the class helping his classmate until they got it. His effort in class was equal to his effort on the court...why was he taken away so soon? What can we do as a community and a society to prevent our Princes from killing each other so senselessly? I'm pretty certain that the bullets that took Brandon's life were not meant for him. He wasn't that kind of a kid. But those bullets should not have been meant for anyone. We need to find a way to get our young brothers to value not just the lives of others, but to value their lives. Two lives were lost last night. Two families will be devastated, and our hearts will be eternally broken. The senseless violence has to stop. We've lost a special part of our family. RIP Brandon."
There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The incident came after a weekend marked by shootings across the five boroughs that included a double homicide in East New York.
Police have released a photo of the suspect wanted in that case, identified as 47-year-old Charles Hernandez.
Hernandez allegedly fired 27 shots that struck a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman on the front stoop of a home on Van Siclen Avenue.
Police say Hernandez was sentenced to five to 15 years in 1992 for assault, weapons possession and reckless endangerment. He returned to prison in 2006 on a 12- to 15-year sentence for criminal possession of a weapon and was released on parole in October 2018.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan blames the uptick in shootings on the ongoing unrest along with bail reform.
