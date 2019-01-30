17-year-old boy shot, killed in Yonkers

A teenager was shot and killed in front of a Yonkers hospital, and police are searching for the shooter.It happened in front of Saint Joseph's Hospital near South Broadway and Vark Street around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.Police said they found a 17-year-old old boy and another victim with gunshot wounds. The 17-year-old later died from his injuries, and the second victim was listed in stable condition.The identities of the victims were not released.An investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 - all calls will remain confidential.----------