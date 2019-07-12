Police ask for public's help after 18 instances of vandalism in New Jersey school district

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police and education officials in one New Jersey district are asking for the public's help in addressing recurring instances of vandalism at several of the district's eight schools.Cranford police Chief Ryan Greco and Superintendent Dr. Scott Rubin sent a sent letter to parents and community members requesting they stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.Authorities say that since the school year ended, there have been 18 incidents of vandalism at Cranford public schools.The acts include broken windows, damaged playground equipment, and broken "buddy" benches.Due to ongoing and active investigations, police did not provide further details at this time."These acts of vandalism are unacceptable and do not represent who we are and what we believe in as a community," the letter said. "The Cranford Police Department and Cranford Public Schools are working together to address these issues and are taking proactive steps to decrease the likelihood of repetitive acts, including the installation of additional cameras."Anyone with information is urged to call the Cranford Police Department at 908-272-2222."One of the things that makes Cranford so special is the pride we have for our community," the letter read. "Please work with us in helping children make better decisions. It is important for our youth to respect property and promote a safe and positive environment."----------