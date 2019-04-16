18-year-old man shot multiple times, killed in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Saint Johns Place just after 5 p.m.

Authorities say the victim was shot multiple times and was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect description at this time and few other details have been released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Driver flees NJ crash on sidewalk, hits pedestrian
NJ cop accused of attempting to sexually assault 15-year-old
Former NYPD officer dies as result of 9/11-related illness
Woman had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends: court docs
Fertility doctor may have fathered more than 49 children
3 arrested in largest pill seizure in New Jersey history
Hitman posing as deliveryman tries to kill woman with crossbow
Show More
Exclusive: Kindergartener wanders away from Brooklyn school
Cross, Crown of Thorns survive Notre Dame fire
No evidence of arson in Notre Dame fire, prosecutor says
NYC teacher charged with sexual abuse of 11-year-old girl
Controversial immigration program linked to Hudson Yards funding
More TOP STORIES News