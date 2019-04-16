18-year-old man shot multiple times, killed in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Saint Johns Place just after 5 p.m.
Authorities say the victim was shot multiple times and was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There is no suspect description at this time and few other details have been released.
