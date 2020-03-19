Coronavirus

18,000 pounds of toilet paper found in stolen truck

An investigation is underway after a stolen 18-wheeler with nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products was found in North Carolina Wednesday.

Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office first spotted the truck on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, which is outside of Greensboro.

After they followed the truck off the highway and pulled it over, deputies discovered that it was stolen.

The bathroom products were found inside.

This comes as many stores around the country are low on toilet paper. Americans have been stocking up as the nation deals with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

No arrests have been made in the case and an investigation is underway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auto thefttheftcoronaviruscar theftu.s. & worldstolen car
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Free daycare for kids of 1st responders, healthcare workers in Westchester
Cuomo calls for 75% workforce to stay home; Cases surpass 5,000 in NY
Coronavirus closures: Kohl's, TJ Maxx to close until April
Coronavirus: Health care workers fear shortage of staff, supplies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
22 dead, over 3,600 coronavirus cases in NYC
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Cuomo calls for 75% workforce to stay home; Cases surpass 5,000 in NY
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
Daniel Dae Kim says he has COVID-19, addresses violence against Asians
318 new cases in NJ, 4 additional deaths from COVID-19
Show More
Suffolk County worried about hospital beds amid COVID-19 outbreak
When could COVID-19 leave hospitals without enough beds?
Coronavirus: Health care workers fear shortage of staff, supplies
LI coronavirus cases surge past 600, including police officer
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
More TOP STORIES News