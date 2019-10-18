19-year-old woman on electric scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens

(Photo/Shutterstock)

JAMAICA, Queens -- A man is under arrest after a 19-year-old woman was killed while riding an electric scooter over the weekend.

The incident was reported on Rockaway Boulevard just before midnight on Saturday.

When first responders arrived the scene, they discovered 19-year-old Eternity Stevens lying in the road with head trauma. She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Police said that 55-year-old Charles Fleming was speeding when he reportedly struck the back of the scooter.

Stevens was thrown from the scooter and her 23-year-old passenger was also injured and taken to the hospital with head trauma.

The passenger is said to be stable.

Authorities say Fleming did not stop after the incident and was later taken into custody by the Nassau County Police Department.

He was arrested on multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

