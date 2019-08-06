2 charged with aggravated assault after North Plainfield cop dragged by vehicle that crashed into house

By Eyewitness News
NORTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people have been charged in an incident involving a police officer in New Jersey who was dragged by a car that eventually crashed into a home.

Authorities say 22-year-old Alasia Holder and 23-year-old Angel Dulaney are now facing several charges, including aggravated assault, after they drove off during a traffic stop and dragged a North Plainfield police officer alongside the vehicle on August 2.

Afater reaching the vehicle, the officer observed Holder and Dulaney in an agitated state.

After Dulaney made a threat, authorities say the officer moved to open the passenger side door to make an arrest.

Holder, the driver, allegedly sped off with the officer still partially inside the vehicle.

The officer then attempted to grab control of the wheel, but the vehicle soon crashed into the front yard of a nearby house.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor head and arm injuries and was released soon afterwards.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somerset countyofficer injuredcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old inside stolen SUV found safe in Brooklyn
Police locate mom of 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn
House explosion rocks neighborhood in Westchester
Bus driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
Teen's body found after disappearing while swimming in NYC
Exclusive: Man shot in parking dispute tells his story
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Show More
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
R. Kelly facing new charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
AccuWeather: More humid, spotty showers
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
More TOP STORIES News