Car drags police officer, crashes into house in North Plainfield, New Jersey

NORTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car apparently dragged a police officer while trying to speed away from a traffic stop --then crashed into a house in New Jersey Friday.It happened around 10:00 a.m. near Sandford Avenue and Brook Avenue in North Plainfield, Somerset County.News Copter 7 video from the scene shows an SUV on the front lawn of a home, with its hood resting on its front porch.Police said the chain of events unfolded when an officer initiated a car stop. With the officer on foot, approaching the car, the driver decided to speed away.The officer reached into the window and attempted to grab control of the wheel. The vehicle continued into a nearby house.The extent of the officer's and driver's injuries is unknown.The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office is responding and an investigation is underway.