Car drags police officer, crashes into house in North Plainfield, New Jersey

NORTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car apparently dragged a police officer while trying to speed away from a traffic stop --then crashed into a house in New Jersey Friday.

It happened around 10:00 a.m. near Sandford Avenue and Brook Avenue in North Plainfield, Somerset County.

News Copter 7 video from the scene shows an SUV on the front lawn of a home, with its hood resting on its front porch.

Police said the chain of events unfolded when an officer initiated a car stop. With the officer on foot, approaching the car, the driver decided to speed away.

The officer reached into the window and attempted to grab control of the wheel. The vehicle continued into a nearby house.

The extent of the officer's and driver's injuries is unknown.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office is responding and an investigation is underway.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somerset countyofficer injuredcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cop involved in Garner death suspended after judge recommends firing
Car loses control backing out of NJ driveway, crashes into home
Crews search for swimmer who went missing in the East River
New legislation aims to prevent hot car deaths amid Bronx tragedy
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
LIVE | R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
Bakery recalls Entenmann's Little Bites cookies sold in NY, NJ
Show More
3 charged in million-dollar fake vape scheme on Long Island
Bruce Springsteen's son becomes a firefighter
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week
More TOP STORIES News